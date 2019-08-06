Girls Soaring to New Heights at Air and Space Camp

High school girls from around the Midwest are getting an in depth look into the vast expanses of aeronautics.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week the University of Wisconsin-Superior is hosting an air and space camp for girls.

The hands-on experience includes learning how to build and launch rockets, flying planes in flight simulators, and even checking out fighter planes at the 148th Fighter Wing.

One of the program coordinators is a professor at UWS and is also a father of three girls.

He believes there is too much societal pressure for girls to not go into STEM careers, but this camp is designed to show them they are beyond qualified.

“Part of this program Is to introduce them to new concepts get them to do hands on activities after the rocket launches you see behind us we are going to go in the gym and they are going to learn how to fly drones,” said Richard Stewart, a professor of transportation and logistics at UWS.