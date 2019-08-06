Missing Person: Priscilla Joy Sohm, 25

ST. LOUIS CO. (Press Release) – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating 25-year-old, Priscilla Joy Sohm.

Sohm left the At Home Living group home facility in Canosia Township on July 21.

Authorities say Sohm has a history of leaving the home without permission. She was recently reported as missing for approximately a month in May.

Sohm is described as having black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’8”, and weighing 150 pounds.

If anyone has information please call 911 or the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 218-336-4350.