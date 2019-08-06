New Apartment Complex Opens In Superior

P&R Properties opened their third site in three years as 320 North is the newest housing building to open their doors

SUPERIOR, Wis.- P&R Properties cut the ribbon on their third apartment complex in Superior today, and during that ceremony we could see what those in the Northland will get if they move into 320 North Apartments.

The 89-unit apartment complex is located on F Street right near Lake Superior. The price falls into the luxury category, with renting starting at $1,125, and going up to $2,050.

320 North is leasing one, two and three bedroom units. Those with P&R say they were happy to add another housing option to Superior.

“To have new housing in Superior is a huge deal. There’s not a lot of new development. It’s also exciting. Everyone likes to come see it, like get excited about living here, having the great amenities”, said Megan Holsclaw, Property Manager, P&R Properties.

A few apartments are still available, and if you are interested, click here.