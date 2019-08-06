Perkins & Marie Callender’s Files for Bankruptcy, Again

MEMPHIS, TN – Perkins & Marie Callender’s Holding LLC announced on Monday that they have filed for bankruptcy and plan to sell most of its Perkins assets and some of its Foxtail bakery assets.

The Chapter 11 filing is the second in eight years for the Memphis-based company.

In a recent press release, the Company said, “As part of the restructuring process, on August 4, the Company closed 10 Perkins and 19 Marie Callender’s underperforming locations.”

The remaining locations will continue operations as usual during the restructuring.

Jeff Warne, President & CEO of Perkins & Marie Callender’s, LLC stated, “Our intention moving forward is to minimize disruptions and ensure that the sale process is as seamless to our guests, employees, and vendors as possible.