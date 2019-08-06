Port of Duluth Kiwanis Honored at Duluth Library

Kiwanis leaders were presented with a plaque for 40 years of dedication to the library's program.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Port of Duluth Kiwanis was honored for their 40 years of dedication to the popular Kaleidoscope program at the Duluth library.

Kiwanis leaders were presented with a plaque shortly before kids were treated to a performance by the Teddy Bear Band for the final Kaleidoscope program of the summer.

“This is such a special program we bring in thousands of kids to see professional performers. It gets them excited about magic and all sorts of things and there would have been years that we would not have been able to do this without their financial support and the volunteers,” said Susan Schumacher, the youth services supervisor at the Duluth Public Library.

Port of Duluth Kiwanis works to improve the lives of children locally by raising funds and donating them to nonprofit programs that impact youth.