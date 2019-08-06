Spartans Football Team Hold First Practice of 2019

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – High school football is officially back in the state of Wisconsin. Practices kicked off this week across the state including for the boys across the bridge.

The Superior football team held their first official practice Tuesday afternoon and will have the next few weeks to get ready before the season starts. Although it was just the first practice, the team is excited to be back together and ready to get to work.

“It honestly feels amazing. I love it. I missed it but I’m kind of sad because it’s my last year. I don’t want it to be over,” said lineman Donavynne Brown.

“It feels fantastic. I know for the kids, it’s hot out here and everything. But day one, it’s been exciting so far. The kids are really getting after it. We can tell we’ve got good leadership, the chemistry thing is there early on,” head coach Bob DeMeyer said.

The Spartans lost 21 seniors from last season, but they feel ready to move forward with the group they have now. A big emphasis for the team this off-season was getting this year’s senior class ready to lead and have the right mindset from now until the end of the season.

“I hope I can really inspire the team to give all they’ve got and just buy in because in the past, the seniors last year and the year before really helped set that example of being a true leader on and off the field so I just hope I can follow in their footsteps,” said center Luke Persons.

“We put a lot of emphasis on leadership and character things throughout the off-season. Our kids do a nice job of teaching the younger kids the expectations and the standards of our program. So rolling into the season I believe our kids are really ready to lead this year and they’ve done a nice job of doing just that, teaching the younger kids what Spartan football is all about,” Coach DeMeyer said.

Superior opens the season on August 23rd on the road against Somerset.