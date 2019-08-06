SWL&P Plans To Launch Solar Garden in Superior

Superior, WI – Superior Water Light and Power is looking to go green by adding a solar garden in Superior.

The project is similar to solar gardens in Duluth and Wrenshall, but it’s still in the early stages.

SWL&P needs to find three to five acres of land before costs can be figured out.

The new solar garden would have a 20-year life expectancy.

The 250 kilowatt panels would be enough to power 45 homes each year.

Customers are eager to take advantage of the energy saving opportunity.

“It’s been a very successful for Minnesota Power. Again, we’ve had a lot of interest earlier this week and last week into our project. Customers are excited to sign up and we’re pleased to be able to offer that for them,” SWL&P President, Rob Sandstrom says.

There will be an open house on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Barkers Island for any customers seeking more information about the project.