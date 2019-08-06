Update: Victim Identified in Fatal Lakeview Township ATV Accident

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. – The victim of the fatal Carlton County ATV accident earlier this week has been identified.

Authorities say 36-year-old Elie Yang, of Brooklyn Center, was the victim who passed away from his injuries sustained in an ATV accident that happened around 12:06 p.m. on Sunday on South Finn Road.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says Yang was riding his ATV up and down the driveway of the family cabin when he lost control and hit a tree.

Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor to the accident.