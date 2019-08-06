UWS Hosts Third Mini-Track Meet of the Summer

The final meet of the series will be next Tuesday at the UWS track.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior Mini-Track Meet began its third week of action Tuesday afternoon. The meet is open to all ages and abilities and includes events like the 100-, 400- and 800-meter dashes, as well as a 5K cross country course. Organizers say it’s a great way to get people outside as the summer season starts to wind down.

“It’s super informal. It’s a 50-cent donation and a lot of races are 20, 30 bucks. It’s super chill and you come out and have fun. But if you want to try and hit a PR, there’s enough formality to it that you can come to run and come to race if you want. But if you just want to jog and giggle, that’s fine too,” said co-event organizer Lee Sims.

