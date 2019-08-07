A Celebration of Lighthouses

The lighthouses of Superior and Duluth were celebrated Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn.- Wednesday, the lighthouses of both Duluth and Superior were celebrated during Twin Ports Lighthouse Days.

Kids got to make their own lighthouses from cups, stamp their lighthouse passport, create and color an activity book, and even check out some lighthouse films.

Officials say although GPS’ are in most boats, having the lighthouse there in case of emergency is critical.

“They still play in an important role because what happens if a GPS fails or in a really foggy day were visibility is low, the lighthouse lights through that”, said Sarah Summers-Luedteke, Maritime Visitor Center Interim Director.

The event was hosted by the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center. This annual event is being held in conjunction with the anniversary of the date in 1789 where the nation’s lighthouses were changed into federal assets by law.