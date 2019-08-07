Additions, Improvements Planned for Sections of Road in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has several projects planned for the summer of 2020.

One of them involves adding traffic lights to the intersection of tower avenue and north 61st street.

Studies done by the Metropolitan Interstate Council, and analysis done by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, concluded that traffic lights were needed at this intersection due to a number of accidents.

“There was a number of right angle crashes that occurred at that intersection so this signal will help alleviate some of that.”

If anyone has questions or comments, there will be an open house held August 14th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bryant Elementary School in Superior.