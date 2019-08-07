Apartment Building Proposed For Lincoln Park Craft Dist.

DULUTH, Minn. — A new apartment building is in the works for Duluth’s growing Lincoln Park Craft District.

The plans call for a 75-unit four-story complex on the corner of the 2100 block of West Superior Street.

The location used to be home to Robert’s Furniture, which is two blocks from OMC Smokehouse and a handful of other new establishments.

The proposal calls for mostly studio and one-bedroom units.

Rachel Development out of St. Micheal, Minnesota is behind the project.

The company declined comment for this story.

It’s not known what price point the rent will be at.

The Duluth Planning Commission will discuss the proposal at their meeting next Tuesday the 13th.