Bulldogs Picked to Finish First in NSIC Football Preseason Poll, Larson Named Preseason Offensive POTY

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC preseason football coaches poll was released Wednesday and UMD was picked to win the North Division once again.

Since the NSIC began divisional play back in 2008, the Bulldogs have won at least a share of all 11 North Division championships. However, the top overall spot went to Minnesota State-Mankato, who shared the conference title with UMD last season.

The Bulldogs are bringing back 44 lettermen from last year’s team that went undefeated in the regular season for the sixth time in program history, along with their ninth playoff appearance in the past eleven years.

And on the individual front, Junior quarterback John Larson was named preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Last season, Larson earned All–NSIC North Division First Team honors, despite missing the final five games of the season to a lower body injury. He led the team with over 1700 yards of total offense while completing over 60 percent of his passes and heads into his junior year as UMD’s active rushing yards leader.

Larson and the Bulldogs will hold their first practice next Monday at Malosky Stadium.