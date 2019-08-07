Carter Hotel Officially Replaced With Casino Parking Lot

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s condemned Carter Hotel is officially a parking lot — at least for now.

The lot is behind the Fond-du-Luth Casino in Downtown Duluth along 2nd Avenue East.

It includes 16 new parking spots and improved lighting.

The Fond du Lac Band owns the property and could turn it into an expansion of the casino or even a hotel down the road.

The Carter Hotel was built in 1928.

It had sat vacant for years as an eyesore in disrepair before the band purchased the property and tore it down this past February.