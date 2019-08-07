Gun Violence Rally Held In Duluth

Duluth City Hall was packed with those honoring the lives lost in the past week, as well as pushing for action to prevent future gun violence.

DULUTH, Minn.- After a series of recent deadly shootings across the country, the topic of gun violence getting a lot of attention. That’s why people filled the steps of City Hall in Duluth Wednesday.

Within the last week, 31 people were killed during mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, and leaving dozens of others wounded.

Those involved with the Northland Brady group working to reduce gun violence are worried, normal everyday things aren’t so normal anymore.

“Back to school shopping shouldn’t turn into a back to school shootings. A birthday party at a bar shouldn’t turn into a mass shooting. Going to a festival shouldn’t turn into a mass shooting. It’s not normal and we have had enough and something has to happen”, said Joan Peterson, Co-Leader of Northland Brady and Protect Minnesota Chapter.

Another rally attendee wants lawmakers to follow what other countries are doing with gun control.

“Other countries have those situations too. Mental health problems, video games but nobody has the availability of guns that we do”, said Dorothy Johns, Protect Minnesota Member.

The governors of both Minnesota and Wisconsin have already said they will be meeting with lawmakers over the coming weeks to talk about stricter gun ownership laws.

One of the biggest debates involves whether stricter criminal background checks are needed for gun buyers.