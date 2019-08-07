Guns and Hoses Play Ball for Good Cause

12th annual Guns and Hoses Charity Softball game raises money for Northern Lights Foundation.

DULUTH, Minn.- The bases were loaded, the crowd was pumped, and the players knew all eyes were on them to play a good game, for a great cause.

Every year Duluth Firefighters and Police Officers battle it out on the diamond in the 12th Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game, to raise money for the Northern Lights Foundation, which helps Northland families with children who have life threatening illness.

What’s new this year are softball players from across the bridge, as the Superior Police and Fire Department came over to play.

According to the players, even though the game’s for charity, there’s still pressure to do their department proud.

“Don’t mess up,” Andrew Olson, Duluth Firefighter said. “Not too much this is a bigger stage than most of us have ever played on y’know so it’s kind of a fun event we get kinda amped up for it it’s just a lot of fun.”

It’s Olson’s second year playing for Duluth Fire, contributing to the 12 years earning bragging rights for his team, earning entertainment for fans, and earning money for Northern Lights.

“Everyone benefits from it,” he said.

These emergency responders play softball regularly. But for some, this game and the organization it benefits hit close to home.

“Last year my family had a bit of a tough year,” said Airport Firefighter Joe Sauer. “I was diagnosed with cancer, my daughter was diagnosed with cancer and my wife was pregnant through the whole ordeal, so.”

“The Northern Lights Foundation actually stepped up and gave us a grant for some of our medical bills last year. So it’s really nice to know, I know where this money goes.”

Both Sauer and his daughter, Misha are recovering, he said. Misha even threw out the first pitch at the final game.

The final showdown came down to Duluth Fire and Duluth Police.

In the end the hoses came out triumphant, winning 9-5.

According to organizers, Guns and Hoses has raised about $5,000 in the past years. But with more people buying raffle tickets, they’re hoping to surpass that this year.

Making this a home run for the winning team, and for local children facing life-threatening illnesses.

“It’s fabulous to see local people helping local people,” said Sauer.