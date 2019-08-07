Local Farmers Reflect on Slow Season

SUPERIOR, WI – On Wednesday afternoon, the Superior Business Improvement District hosted their weekly farmers market.

It’s been a rough season for the farmers due to the wild spring and summer weather.

One farmer says, his “catch” or production rate was hit pretty hard.

“This year I think I only got a forty percent catch and I attribute that because I planted them at about May 10th and then it got real cold and rainy after that and the seeds didn’t germinate,” Vegetable Farmer, Harold Kobernick says.

The farmers market in downtown Superior is held every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 30th.