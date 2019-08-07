One Arrested in Duluth After Fleeing Police

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force say a 35-year-old male has been arrested on multiple charges and a felony domestic assault warrant.

According to authorities, investigators conducted an Attempt to Pick Up for Erik Mark Walbridge, 35, on July 30 around 2:15 p.m. in the vicinity of 27th Avenue West and Michigan Street when Walbridge began fleeing from officers.

Officers say after multiple commands to stop and warnings of being tased, Walbridge continued to flee on foot.

According to reports, officers observed Walbridge discard what appeared to be a handgun.

Walbridge was eventually tased and apprehended by officers.

Investigators later recovered the handgun, which was found to be a BB style replica handgun. During a search incident officers also found methamphetamine.

Walbridge has been charged with Fleeing a Police Officer, Obstruction of the Legal Process, Fifth Degree Possession of Methamphetamines, and Carrying a Weapon/Gun in a Public Place.