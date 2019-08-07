Owner Expects Beijing Restaurant To Reopen Before End Of Year After Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – The popular Beijing Restaurant in Duluth that was shut down by fire is expected to reopen by the end of the year.

The owner Cindy Lee told FOX 21 Wednesday that she’s hoping to serve her loyal customers in possibly two months at the earliest.

Crews are working on the inside of the building on London Road.

Fire gutted the dining area and basement back in October of 2018.

An official cause of the fire has not been released.

Beijing opened in the former Pizza Hut in 2016 after closing in 2013 on East Superior Street to make room for CVS.