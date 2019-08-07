Psychiatrists: Mass Shootings Have Psychological Impact on Children of All Ages

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Northland psychiatrists are speaking out about the recent string of mass shootings and its effect on children.

They say that parents should be pro-active in their approach and not avoid talking about, and even though those conversations can be tough, they are necessary.

“Open it up to a dialogue and see where they are at,” said Margaret Saracino, a child psychiatrist for Essentia Health. “Because then you’re going to better know how to address it with each individual child who’s unique. What they need is adults in their lives to model good behavior, to model good speech, to model respect and dignity of every human being.”

Psychiatrists added that all children can be impacted by the shootings no matter what their age.