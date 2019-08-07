See a Movie, Save a Lion at Marcus Duluth Cinemas

Theater partners with Lake Superior Zoo to raise money to conserve lion.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior Zoo partnered with Marcus Duluth Cinemas in capitalizing on the success of a new Disney movie for conservation efforts.

$1 from any ticket purchased went towards the Lion Recovery Fund to help Lion conservation efforts.

Since the first Lion King was released 25 years ago, half of Africa’s Lions have been lost and only 20,000 remain.

The Zoo’s Zoo Crew of 13-17-year-olds led the fundraiser to hopefully double the Lion population.

“Especially getting here out of the zoo and having the kids working with the public,” said Zoo Crew Coordinator Kaylee Krogstad. “Because our mission is action towards conservation that’s the zoo’s mission and so it’s cool to partner with Disney and see that our missions are aligning that way.”

Originally the fundraiser only qualified with tickets to the Lion King, but Marcus Theaters expanded to have a dollar from any movie ticket be donated.

If you’d like to donate to the Lion Recovery Fund you can do so here.