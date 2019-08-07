Strong Field Expected for 94th Annual Northland Golf Invitational

After an exciting finish at the Arrowhead Invite two weeks ago, the field is as competitive as it has been in recent memory.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 94th annual Northland Golf Invitational will begin Thursday at the Northland Country Club in Duluth.

