Two Energetic Performances Opening This Week at The Duluth Playhouse

The Duluth Playhouse will Host Two Opening Performances this Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Two new performances are set to take center stage this week at The Duluth Playhouse’s Family Theatre.

Xanadu Jr. is a lighthearted spoof of the 1980 movie, Xanadu, which includes tons of references to the original film as well as to the 80’s in general.

Cooper Petermeier plays Sonny in Xanadu Jr.

Petermeier says it’s a fun filled musical chock full of roller skating, leg warmers, and great songs from the original movie along with some added songs by ELO.

In contrast, the Playhouse’s production of Much Ado is completely modernized.

It takes place in the present within the Hotel Pedro.

There are no princes, but instead the owner of a high end hotel chain.

The show focuses on the comedy within opposites attract and the joy of first love.

Melissa Schroeder plays Hero in Much Ado About Nothing.

Schroeder says both shows have an energy and sense of humor that people of all ages are going to really love, which makes them the perfect shows to see this summer.

Click here for ticket information and showtimes.