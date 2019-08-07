Wilderness Promote Jon Vaillancourt to Head Coach

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness have announced that assistant coach Jon Vaillancourt has been promoted to head coach of the team.

General manager Dave Boitz, who served as head coach this past season, will remain in his role saying in a press release that the team decide “it was best for the organization and our players to have a separate full time GM and separate full time head coach”.

Vaillancourt was brought in back in May as an associate head coach after spending two years with the Coulee Region Chill of the NA3HL.