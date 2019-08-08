Big Shoes to Fill for Tigers Football Team

MAPLE, Wisc. – The Northwestern football team is wrapping up their first week of practices. And although the team will be loaded with seniors once again, they’ll have big shoes to fill from last year’s squad who finished 11–1, including an undefeated record in the Heart O’ North Conference.

“We just learned how our offense and defense needs to be run. Last year we had an exceptional crew. They really did what needed to be done. They’re a group that we look at for future references on what needs to be done, when and where. We still look back at film from last year to correct things that we’re mixing up a little bit in practice,” said running back Bryson Mazur.

“It’s hard to continue success when continually you get new athletes. We’re going to try to prevent that through having good off-season programs and keeping kids enthusiastic with the programs,” head coach Jovin Kroll said.

And with that kind of turnover, this senior class will need to embrace their new roles on the team, not only on the field but off the field as well.

“Definitely a different feeling being a senior because I got the top of everything now and you got to play with all your underclassmates. It’s a lot of fun teaching all of them their positions, especially positions I’ve played before,” said tackle Drew Pearson.

The Tigers will open their season August 23rd at Spooner.