Block Party Celebrates Health Center’s Impact in Northland

Lake Superior Community Health Center holds Block Party for surrounding community.

DULUTH, Minn.- To celebrate National Health Center Week, Lake Superior Community Health Center put on their annual block party to celebrate being rooted in the community for 37 years.

The event at the health center’s Duluth location on Grand Avenue featured live music, free bags of fresh produce from the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, a free yard sale, games and more.

Organizers say they’re happy to be a part of the network that serves over 10,000 patients in the Twin Ports.

“About 90% of the people we serve are below the federal poverty guidelines and so we know that we’re a safety net for people who might not be able to get care someplace else,” said Dayle Patterson, CEO of the Health Center.

“It’s a how can we work together to get people what they need in the places that they need.”

Organizers say across the country health centers serve about 22 million patients collectively.