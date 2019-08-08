Busy Weekend Ahead For Duluth Waterfront

The Blues Festival and Festival of Sail will keep Duluth busy this weekend

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth waterfront is going to be packed with Northlanders this weekend as the Blues Festival and Festival of Sail are both being held, with the crossover of the events happening Sunday.

And with that, Blues Fest organizers will be opening the gates early on Sunday, so those in attendance can get the spot they want, and also watch the larger-than-life ships roll in.

“A lot of people that weren’t aware when they bought their tickets last year are going to get quite the bonus and they are going to enjoy the festival even more. I know we have had artists in the past that have stopped their show when some of our boats come in and I’m sure this is now going to be a showstopper with some of the fabulous boats are going to be coming in”, said Cyndee Parsons, Director of Media Relations for the Bayfront Blues Festival.

Concert goers are asked to park in Lot B by the playground and in the one to the south of it. The Bayfront Festival kicks off tomorrow while the Festival of Sail begins on Sunday.