Craft, Vendor Expo Coming to IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids

The Northern Minnesota Craft & Vendor Expo is Happening August 10 - 11 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Art, entertainment, food and fun is coming to the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids Saturday and Sunday, August 10 – 11.

Saturday hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday hours: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The IRA Civic Center is located at 1401 Northwest 3rd Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The Northern Minnesota Craft & Vendor Expo is set to feature nearly 100 artists and vendors.

Sellers will offer products from photography to food and even handmade jewelry.

The show features free parking and free admission.

Click here if you’d like to learn more about upcoming craft and vendor shows in the region.