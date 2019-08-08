Duluth Coffee Company Weathers the Construction

The first intersection that was part of Phase II of Superior Street construction opened today at 1st Avenue East.

The Duluth Coffee Company has been weathering the construction and even opened another location in Hoops Brewing to keep revenues up.

Though sales have not been nearly as low as they projected during the construction they are happy the avenue corner is finally back open and freshly paved.

“It’s huge, for us loading in and loading out coffee deliveries will become 100% easier and that’s the heart of what we do and also people are just able to drive by and see what’s happening more ,” said Eric Faust, the owner of Duluth Coffee Company.

Engineers say they will start paving more roads connected to the Superior Street project soon.

Superior Street reconstruction will wrap up in 2020.