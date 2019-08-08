Future Of Clean And Safe Team In Property Owners Hands

City Council wants property owners to continue paying a combined total of $400,000 annually, with another $220,000 coming from the city

DULUTH, Minn.- In the coming weeks, the future of the Duluth’s Clean and Safe Team which works to beautify the downtown area will be decided by the City Council.

Right now the council is looking at asking property owners in that area to continue paying a combined total of $400,000 annually, with another $220,000 coming from the city. They are also hoping to expand the district to the Pier B Resort, and the Pier D lot next store

Leadership behind the group say people may not often see what they do, but one of the most obvious is the hanging baskets, and flowers on the sidewalks in the downtown area.

“From those who are on our committee, many have said we can’t afford not to do this. This is something that has really helped and served as a tool for improving our downtown for taking care of our overall cleanliness, being an extra set of eyes and ears for the police department and really showing that someone is watching and taking care of the neighborhood”, said Kristi Stokes, President of the Greater Downtown Council.

On August 26th, the City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. to take testimony about the ordinance.