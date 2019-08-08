Kids Get up Close and Personal to Mighty Machines and Big Trucks

Superior School District hosts their annual Mighty Machines event.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Kids and families got to play on big trucks and mighty machines at Superior Middle School Thursday afternoon.

The school district’s annual event brought in fire trucks, construction equipment and other heavy–duty machinery for community members to get an up close look at.

The event is a way for families to see what kind of work the people of Superior do around them every single day.

“I think kids need to know what goes on in this community and that there’s great jobs and careers available right here in superior, so I think those vehicles give kids the opportunity to see that first hand and then be in those vehicles,” Superior school district family services coordinator Nicky Wilson said.

Last year’s event hosted more than one thousand visitors, a record–breaking number the school district expects to break this year.