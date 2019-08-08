Minnesota Breakfast Hash is Popping

COOKING CONNECTION: Bridgeman's Breakfast, Minnesota Hash

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Cooking Connection Bridgeman’s stirs up a Minnesota version of the classic breakfast hash. Adding in the wild rice has the chef and Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot popping with dance moves and all.

You can ask for this breakfast anytime at their restaurant and you can also learn how to make it for yourself at home, with the recipe in the video above.

LOCATION: 2202 Mountain Shadow Dr, Duluth, MN 55811

HOURS: All Week 7am-9pm

CONTACT: (218) 727-0196

