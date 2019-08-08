Music for the Heart in the HART

Music in the HART concert series held through the month of August.

DULUTH, Minn.- Another concert sent music flowing through Duluth, originating somewhere you can only find on the Lakewalk.

Throughout the month of August, the Gitchi-Ode Akiing, or Lake Place, Park along the Lakewalk will host the Music in the HART concert series.

Five different bands will each play a day through August 29th and it is completely free to come and listen.

“We are really excited and want to showcase this jewel of a park and all this incredible talent that we have here in Duluth,” said Darlene Marshall, Event Coordinator with the Greater Downtown Council.

“We have 5 different bands from 5 different genres so there’s going to be something for everyone here.”

Food from Pizza Luce and beverages courtesy of Zeitgeist were also on hand for concert-goers.