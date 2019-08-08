New Hope for Families Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

Hundreds of young people in St. Louis county are in need of foster care each year and New Hope for Families helps support families who are generously giving their time to fostering.

DULUTH, Minn. – New Hope for Families foster care support organization held a ribbon cutting on Thursday at the old St. Anthony’s Community Center in East Hillside.

New Hope for Families announced an ambitious goal of recruiting 20 foster homes for children in St. Louis County before the end of the year.

A goal they say is loft, but necessary to help what they call the epidemic shortage of foster care homes.

“We are looking to recruit foster families we’re looking to provide them support financially, spiritually any help if they need short term respite care if they need rides if they need meals just anything we can do to make life easier as a foster family,” said Joe Fischer, the co-founder of New Hope for Families.

Thursday was also a celebration of the former St. Anthony’s Community Center in East Hillside that was gifted to New Hope for families by the Benedictine Sisters of the St. Scholastica Monastery.

The building will have a daycare for infants, toddlers and even a preschool and theya re working to get that state licensed.

One founder says the building is going to be critical for their success.

“So this community center was a huge gift it’s provided us a valuable spot to have a center of operations and we have all sorts of other dreams for the rest of the building and it also includes a home that is being used for foster care,” said Therese Gruba, co-founder of New Hope for Families.

New Hope for Families is asking for volunteers to foster, but also anyone who is willing to give their money, goods, or services.