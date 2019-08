Playoff Hopes Take a Hit as Huskies Fall to Bucks

Duluth will play their final home game Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nico Lima would drive in two runs in the bottom of the first, but Duluth would get blanked the rest of the way as Waterloo gets the win 4-2 Thursday night at Wade Stadium.

Schuyler Hill struck out eight batters in four innings of work as the Huskies will play their home finale Friday night.