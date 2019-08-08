Saints Men’s Soccer Team Get Youth Ready for High School Season

This camp is more intense than others as the Saints are preparing the campers for their upcoming high school seasons.

DULUTH, Minn. – Football season is upon us, but don’t forget that soccer action is right around the corner as well. And some of the best local high school players spent this week with some of the best in the college game.

The St. Scholastica men’s soccer team held a special high school prep camp this week up at Saints Field. This camp is more intense than others as the Saints are preparing the campers for their upcoming high school seasons with drills focusing on things like technical skills and tactical strategies.

“They get used to playing under a stressful situation, which we don’t try to create, but I think they see it that way. I think it helps with that and they are a lot more relaxed. Yesterday was significantly better than the previous two days and that’s what we hope to achieve here for them so they go into next week for their tryouts and they’re full of confidence and ready to go,” said CSS head coach Barry Chastey.