Superior Street and 6th Avenue West Closed Again for Repairs

Cracked concrete will be replaced at the intersection that had work done last year.

DULUTH, Minn.- Just as the first intersection of phase two of Superior Street Reconstruction opened at First Avenue East, another intersection closed temporarily.

Where 6th Avenue West and Superior Street meet, there’s another road closed sign as Superior is temporarily closed from 6th Ave. to Mesaba.

The closure is so crews can fix concrete panels which have cracked since they were put there just last year.

“When you put this amount of concrete pavement down, inevitably some of it’s gonna crack where it’s not supposed to and so you have to just go back and remove that panel and put the down new again to fix the crack, said Duncan Schwensohn, Senior Engineer.

“Probably a minor inconvenience to make sure we have a road that lasts a long time.”

Just like the project last year, the repairs are under warranty, meaning Northland Constructors foots the bill, so the city doesn’t have to pay a dime.

Crews say that stretch of Superior Street will only be closed for a week or two.

Meanwhile the opening of First Avenue East prompts the closure of Third Avenue East to traffic, making traffic on Michigan Street two-way between First and Fourth Avenues East.