Tips on Stress-Free Ways To Track Down Ancestors

Northlanders received tools on time saving ways to look for ancestors

DULUTH, Minn.- Often times, people don’t even know where to begin when it comes to searching for ancestors or looking up who they may be related too. But Thursday, some help was provided to those looking for answers during a genealogy workshop at the Depot.

Participants learned what to search for when looking for ancestors, including how to sort through historical and family documents. Organizers say classes like this help people from becoming overwhelmed during the process.

“When they realize that they have to find mom and dad, and mom and dad’s parents, and the parents of those people, suddenly they are overwhelmed with huge amounts of information and they don’t know what to do with it. So I teach them how to do that”, said Kathleen Cargill, a local genealogist.

The free class was put on by the St. Louis County Historical Society.