Transportation Experts Look Ahead to the Future of Travel in the Twin Ports

Every 5 years, the Duluth-Superior Transportation Council makes new transportation plans for the region.

DULUTH, Minn.- The ongoing conversation about how to improve transportation through the Twin Ports continued this afternoon in an open house at the Duluth Folk School.

The Duluth–Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council invited the public to comment on their draft for a new long–term transportation plan.

The plan looks at how to improve current infrastructure in a sustainable way without increasing taxes and asks how to address the needs of the people already living in the Twin Ports.

“This is one of those things in the community that but seems hidden behind, but everybody is affected by this every day. We all move from one place to another every day, most people in this community do,” Sr. transportation planner Mike Wenholz said.

The next open house will be August 22 at the Superior Public Library.

The council also encourages people to provide feedback on their plan through email which can be done until the end of the month.