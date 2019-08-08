Unique Farm Sets Up In Carlton County

WRIGHT, MN – A unique farm has set up shop west of Prairie Lake in Wright.

What makes this farm so special is that its business has traveled all over Carlton County.

Heather-Marie Bloom, is the founder of Rising Phoenix Community Farm, which is a community supported agriculture farm she started back in 2011.

From there, she and her father built a small, portable house which moves from place to place allowing her to lease and farm on different plots of land.

Now, Bloom and her partner John Hatcher have set up in Wright, where they offer their vegetables to CSA members ahead of time.

Community members also have the option to buy their vegetables.

Some may have to travel long distances to get fresh, locally grown produce.

“They talk about food deserts in urban areas, but we’re kind of a food desert out here, too. It’s great to be able to connect with our neighbors. People just walk over and come over to get vegetables,” Farm Founder, Heather-Marie Bloom says.

Rising Phoenix Farm has another farm stand happening on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For the location and more information about the farm, click here: http://Rising Phoenix Farm