Bubbles Galore Sunday at Clyde Park in Duluth

The Duluth Bubble Festival is Happening Sunday, August 11 from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Clyde Park in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Bubbles and entertainment will be in full force at Clyde Park (29th Avenue West and Michigan Street) in Duluth Sunday, August 11 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

For the 11th year in a row, the Duluth Children’s Museum invites the community to celebrate the end of summer with a pop at Bubble Festival.

Cameron Kruger, event coordinator and CEO of the Duluth Children’s Museum says the festival is packed with bubble-themed activities, including a bubble so big children can stand in it, bubble play pools and activities, science demonstrations, and much more.

Through partnership with the Essentia Duluth Sports Heritage Center, free skating and games on the turf will be available.

This year’s entertainment includes Woodblind, Zeb or Zeke and the Runaway Screamings, and Sounds Unlimited.

Over 4,500 people attended the festival in 2018.

Bubble Festival is free to the community but a suggested donation of $1 per person is asked to help keep the festival running each year.

Admission to the museum will be just $5 per person during the festival.

“Bubble Festival is our way of celebrating summer with the community.” said Kruger. “It’s a great way to showcase the museum’s important work and also have a fun time with families in Lincoln Park.”