CHUM Needs More Donations for Backpack School Supply Drive

DULUTH, Minn. – The first day of school is quickly approaching for many Northland students.

To help kids in need get prepared for the school year CHUM hosts its annual backpack drive but the group needs more donations.

Every year CHUM works with different agencies to collect school supplies like backpacks, notebooks, and pencils.

Last year the organization gave away 1,200 backpacks and this year they are hoping to give away about 1,400.

But donations are coming in slowly.

They are about 800 backpacks short of reaching their goal.

“It’s proven that if you don’t start school off with the equipment and supplies that you need, you are already behind. And we don’t want to put any kid behind the eight ball,” said Director of Distributive Services Scott Van Daele.

The community can help by purchasing a backpack 11 dollars a bag.

The deadline for online orders is Monday.

Click here to purchase a backpack.

Donators can also drop off backpacks with brand new supplies to CHUM by august 19th.

CHUM is located at 120 North 1st Avenue West.