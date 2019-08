Coaches Corner: Karson Kuhlman

For this week's segment, we catch up with Esko native Karson Kuhlman.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with former Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and UMD hockey star and current Boston Bruins forward Karson Kuhlman. The Esko native talked about his last year of playing hockey that saw him win an NCAA championship with the Bulldogs, as well as score a goal for the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Finals.