Denfeld Principal Placed on Leave

DULUTH, Minn.-Fox 21 has confirmed that Denfeld Principal Tonya Sconiers has been placed on leave.

In an email to Fox 21, Superintendent Bill Gronseth said “she was the subject of allegations. The nature of the allegations remain private at this time.”

Gronseth said they will name an experienced substitute principal shortly. He also said there are two experienced assistant principals in place to support the beginning of the new school year.

We have reached out to Sconiers for her comments on the situation.