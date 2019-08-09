Diverse Art Shown Off In Duluth

Two local artists showed off their creative paintings and sculptural works

DULUTH, Minn.- Friday, two Wisconsin artists premiered their creative art exhibits featuring a variety of paintings and sculptural works completed in the past.

The work, intentionally diverse and colorful shows off their cultural heritage one of the artists we spoke with says when he paints, he paints his feelings.

“I like to paint my feelings. What comes out in my heart and a lot of it has to do with unity and healing. And there’s a lot of stuff going on in the world right now that people need a lot of unity and a lot of healing”, said Christopher Sweet.

For more information on the art displayed in the American Indian Community Art Show, click here.