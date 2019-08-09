Duluth Native Jesse Walters Wins Pro Boxing Debut, Huffman Settles for Draw

Both Walters and Huffman will be back in action on October 11th for a boxing card in Duluth.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. – The Jungle Boy Boxing Gym had a great showing Thursday night at the Generation Next show at the MYTH Nightclub in Maplewood.

Duluth native Jesse Walters won his debut fight via knockout in the second round. And fellow Dulutian Danny Huffman went the distance in his bout, but settled for a draw, which preserved his undefeated record.

Both Walters and Huffman will be back in action on October 11th for a boxing card in Duluth.