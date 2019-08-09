Festival of Sails Traffic and Marine Traffic Advisory
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is issuing a traffic and marine advisory ahead of this weekend’s Festival of Sails event.
The city says the event is expected to being the largest number of visitors to Duluth for the entire summer.
The Festival begins with the Grand Parade at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. on August 11.
Following the parade, the Festival gates will open until 7:00 p.m.
The Festival will run on August 12-13th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Street Closures and Parking Restrictions
- Harbor Drive, from the East Gate of the DECC to the Aquarium Lot entrance will close to traffic from 10:00 a.m. on Friday until Tuesday evening
- On Sunday, August 11, beginning at 7:00 a.m. metered parking along the east side of South Lake Avenue from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Railroad Street will not be allowed. Parking will reopen following the Parade of Sails.
- Canal Park Drive from Buchanan Street to the Maritime Museum and all of Morse Street will close to traffic after parking lots in the area have filled, for the Parade of Sail on Sunday, August 11 from 8:00 a.m. until traffic in the area thins out (approximately 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.)
Lift Bridge Hours and Marine Traffic
- The Bridge will close to marine traffic after 8:00 a.m. on will list for the Parade starting at 9:00 a.m. The lifts can be expected to be longer than normal to accommodate the tall ships. After the Parade, the Bridge will return to the usual hour and a half lifting schedule.
- The Minnesota Slip Bridge will operate on restricted hours August 11-13. From 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. the bridge will be lifting at quarter past and three quarters past the hour. During the Parade of Sail, the Bridge will be in the lowered position beginning 7:00 a.m. and will not lift until the Parade has concluded.