Festival of Sails Traffic and Marine Traffic Advisory

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is issuing a traffic and marine advisory ahead of this weekend’s Festival of Sails event.

The city says the event is expected to being the largest number of visitors to Duluth for the entire summer.

The Festival begins with the Grand Parade at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. on August 11.

Following the parade, the Festival gates will open until 7:00 p.m.

The Festival will run on August 12-13th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Street Closures and Parking Restrictions

Harbor Drive, from the East Gate of the DECC to the Aquarium Lot entrance will close to traffic from 10:00 a.m. on Friday until Tuesday evening

On Sunday, August 11, beginning at 7:00 a.m. metered parking along the east side of South Lake Avenue from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Railroad Street will not be allowed. Parking will reopen following the Parade of Sails.

Canal Park Drive from Buchanan Street to the Maritime Museum and all of Morse Street will close to traffic after parking lots in the area have filled, for the Parade of Sail on Sunday, August 11 from 8:00 a.m. until traffic in the area thins out (approximately 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.)

Lift Bridge Hours and Marine Traffic