Four New Superior Firefighters Sworn In

The Superior Fire Department swore in four new members Friday afternoon

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It’s something they have been waiting weeks for as four new firefighters were sworn in to the Superior Fire Department Friday.

One of the newest firefighters sworn in has a long family connection. Charlee Edwards joins her father, brother, and cousin as fire officials. Edwards says this was something she was bound to do.

“I’ve always grown up with it. My first memory of going to the fire department was with my dad and that was at headquarters. Ever since then it has always been there with me. Just watching them, my mentors, my heroes, it’s just a wonderful opportunity to be able to walk the same footsteps that they walked as well”, said Edwards.

All of the new firefighters sworn in will wrap up their probation period in November to finish off an 18 month training process.