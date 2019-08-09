Huskies Win Regular Season Home Finale

Although Duluth won, Eau Claire also won on Friday night, officially eliminating the Huskies from playoff contention.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Huskies ended the regular season home slate on a high note, defeating Waterloo 4-3 in their final home game of the regular season.

Keaton Carattini was outstanding, throwing six innings, allowing two runs, both unearned, on four hits and struck out 10. Joey Zwak drove in two runs with a single in the seventh inning.

Although the Huskies won, Eau Claire also won tonight, which officially eliminates the Huskies from playoff contention. The Huskies will end the 2019 season with a two-game set in Willmar.