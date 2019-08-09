Japanese Students Visit The Northland

Duluth Sister Cities International brings twelve middle school aged kids to explore the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth and Isumi-City, Japan may be far away from one another geographically, but one local program has been finding ways to connect these two special cities for almost thirty years.

Duluth Sister Cities International brought twelve middle school aged kids from Japan to spend the next week here in Duluth. The students will be exploring the North Shore, and receive gifts they can bring back home with them. One student in the program tells us this experience has changed her life.

“It’s really life changing. It’s really nice to have that all across the world and I never knew something like this could happen until I was introduced to the Sister City Program”, said Annalise Borman, Duluth East High School Student.

The Duluth Sister Cities International Exchange Program has been around since 1991 and has sent hundreds of kids to experience the difference in culture between Duluth and Isumi-City.